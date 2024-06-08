THE Third Session of the Thirteenth National Assembly will resume sitting on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. In a statement, Friday, National Assembly Senior Media Liaison Officer Nshamba Muzungu said the sitting was expected to consider committee reports which included the Report of the Auditor General on the Constituency Development Fund and Special Audit Report of the Auditor General on External Public Debt of the Republic of Zambia for the period 1st January, 2006 to 31st December, 2022, among other reports. “The Clerk of the National Assembly of Zambia, Mr Roy Ngulube, would like to inform the public that the Third Session of the Thirteenth National Assembly, which adjourned sine die on March 28 2024 will resume on Tuesday, 11 June,...



