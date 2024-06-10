IF Zesco doesn’t want to follow its own load shedding schedule, they should just do away with it and we’ll dance to icipante pante (directionless tunes), says Fr Borniface Mwika. And Fr Mwika, who is St Francis Xavier Kalingalinga Parish priest, observes that while Zesco often switches off power 10 minutes before schedule, restoring power on time is always a problem. On Saturday, power in the Kalingalinga Kamloops area was cut around 04:00 hours only to be restored around 23:00 hours. In an interview, Fr Mwika said businesses were struggling. “The Zesco load shedding is really inconveniencing us in our area here, Kalingalinga is a business centre where you find welders, those who own salons and barbershops and the like,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.