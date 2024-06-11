FR FRANK Bwalya, says even if the Socialist Party says the cost of living is high, it does not mean that Zambians will decide to remove President Hakainde Hichilema from office. Recently, Socialist Party Deputy Secretary General Antonio Mwanza bemoaned the high cost of living currently being experienced in the country. But speaking on Mafken Radio, Fr Bwalya said the remarks by Mwanza did not mean that people would decide to remove President Hichilema from office. “What we are asking the Socialist Party is that work hard and mobilise, work hard and bring out real issues to the people. Yes the cost of living is high, but the more you talk about it, the people will see that you are...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.