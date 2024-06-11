LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says the corruption scandal in which Livingstone Mayor Constance Muleabai is implicated must be given necessary attention by relevant authorities. Nkombo says it would be judgemental of him if he asked Muleabai to step down as investigations are ongoing because such matters are more of a moral issue where only she can make such a judgement call. On Saturday, Diggers revealed that an investigation had linked Muleabai, who is Livingstone Mayor, to a bribery scandal in which she allegedly received K180,000 from the owner of Zam Nuka Farm Ltd, to facilitate the cancellation of property rates that had accumulated to over K300,000. The Investigation further revealed that the Livingstone Council declined an...



