Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa speaking to the media during a press briefing at the Ministry in Lusaka on Wednesday 8th May 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINISTER of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa says political parties should have rallies at all times because the constitution does not say there should be a particular season for such events. And Mweetwa, who is Chief Government Spokesperson, says the issue of enjoying human rights is non-negotiable, noting that the police should ensure they attend to the security threat and deal with it. On Wednesday, outgoing Canadian High Commissioner to Zambia Kyle Nunas said rallies and peaceful demonstrations were a fundamental component of any democracy. Commenting on this in an interview, Thursday, Mweetwa said opposition political parties should have rallies at all times. “First of all, there is no point at which there should be a determination whether or not...