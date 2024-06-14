MPIKA Central PF MP Francis Kapyanga has called on government to ban Yango online taxi until it puts tight security measures to protect drivers. Speaking in the National Assembly, Wednesday, Kapyanga proposed that Yango should introduce tracking devices with audio and video feed that would enable investigative wings to trace drivers in case of an abduction. “Mr Speaker, what we need is RTSA to regulate the registration of these online taxi applications. And systems must be put in place such as installing tracking systems on the vehicles that have to be registered under the invoice taxi application. They should also put audio and video recording systems in the vehicle so that in case the driver of the vehicle goes missing,...



