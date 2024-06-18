CATHOLIC Priest Fr Chewe Mukosa says the church cannot make anyone steal by requesting for monetary support, arguing that those who choose to take what is not theirs are just thieves. On Sunday, Vice-President Mutale Nalumango urged the church to desist from asking for donations from politicians as such requests made them steal. But reacting to this in an interview, Monday, Fr Mukosa said those who were stealing in order donate to the church were just thieves who wanted to enrich themselves. “It’s not the church that can make anyone steal, and it’s not that if anybody asks you for money, you go and steal, it means you just have the intention of stealing. If I came to you and...



