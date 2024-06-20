CHIEF Government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has disclosed that Zambia and Tanzania have reached an initial agreement to import 650,000 metric tonnes of white maize from that country. Mweetwa also says government has appointed Deutsche Bank as the Fiscal Agent for the issuance of the new notes under Bond A and B in accordance with Section 20 (1) and (2) of the Public Debt Management Act. Meanwhile, Mweetwa says Cabinet approved the ratification of the Southern African Science Service Centre for Climate Change and Adaptive Land Management Treaty. In a statement, Wednesday, Mweetwa said Cabinet had a meeting on Monday where a number of issues were discussed and approved, among them was the signing of the initial agreement with Tanzania for...



