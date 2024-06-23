KA FAZA should just rest. He looked very exhausted, drained, dry and stressed, says Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa. And Mweetwa says former president Lungu is the one who must be referred to as a mambala because of how he governed the country and stole money from clients as a lawyer. On Saturday, during a Citizen First rally, Lungu used a number of descriptive words to refer to President Hakainde Hichilema, among them, “mambala (crook)”, “umwaiche wa chunsu (young man with an unkempt afro)” and “chimbwi”; “chimbwi no plan (hyena without a plan)”. Commenting on this in an interview, Sunday, Mweetwa called Lungu “Ka Faza (that frail old man)”. “First of all, former president Edgar Lungu is a big comedian,...



