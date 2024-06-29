PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has challenged the newly sworn-in member of the Anti-Corruption Commission Board, Jack Kalala, to ensure that the commission only makes arrests after conducting thorough investigations. The Head of State has also urged the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) to ensure that the judiciary dispenses justice fairly and timely. Meanwhile, the President has sworn in Kephas Katongo and Eva Jhala as members of the Judicial Complaints Commission, and Kalala as a member of the ACC board. During the swearing-in ceremony yesterday, President Hichilema said government had implemented enough reforms and guidelines to help the ACC function effectively. “The Anti-Corruption Commission is a very important organisation. It lost its salt over the years, but this government is determined and if...



