Grade Five and grade six pupils sharing the same classroom due to shortage of classes at Madalisto Community School in Rufunsa District - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Grade Five and grade six pupils sharing the same classroom due to shortage of classes at Madalisto Community School in Rufunsa District - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

VICE-President Mutale Nalumango says government is expanding the school feeding programme to an additional 36 districts due to the drought crisis, in order to reach about 2,394,308 learners. Speaking at the African Child Day celebrations in North Western Province, Vice-President Nalumango said the 36 districts would be added to the existing 70 districts already on the school feeding programme. “Your Royal Highnesses, ladies and gentlemen, in an effort to encourage children to access education and concentrate while in class, the government has been implementing the home-grown school feeding programme. This programme has improved attendance and has reduced absenteeism among the learners. This programme in 2024, was being implemented in 70 districts benefiting over 2.3 million leaners. But this programme will...