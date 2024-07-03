A 17-YEAR-OLD GIRL of Mufulira has killed herself and her 9-months-old baby after taking suspected poison. In a statement, Wednesday, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba identified the deceased as Anna Kunda and her child Judy Mwansa. “Mufurila Central Police Station has received a report of suicide, OB.8143/24. Occured on 2/07/24 between 14:00 hours and 15:00 hours in Mupambe in which the deceased persons F/Anna Kunda aged 17 of A19 Mupambe, V/Chimbwi, C/Katuta D/Luwingu and her child F/J Judy Mwansa aged 9 months, died after taking suspected poison,” stated Mweemba. “Brief facts of the matter are that the reporter F/Chungu Kunda aged 53 years of C149 Butondo, V/Chimbwi C/Katuta D/Luwingu, the aunt to the deceased was informed by a concerned member...



