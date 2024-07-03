ENERGY minister Peter Kapala says there will be no more load-shedding come next year if the presidential solar energy initiative works. Kapala also says vandalism is affecting Zesco’s planning and implementation of the load-shedding schedule. Meanwhile, Kapala says the country will revert to reviewing fuel prices after three months once prices on the international market stabilise. Kapala was speaking when he was featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview. Asked if the newly commissioned Ndola Energy was unstable in terms of power supply since it was constantly on and off, Kapala said faults were common. “We started Ndola Energy, that is an additional 105 megawatts, so these are things that are slowly coming in. And there is an exercise already, I am...



