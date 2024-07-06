THE Lusaka City Council (LCC) has urged all traders selling their merchandise under bus shelters across the city to stop immediately. In a statement, Friday, LCC Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba said traders should utilise designated market spaces or explore alternative locations that do not compromise public health and safety. “The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has observed with concern the growing trend of traders selling goods, fruits, vegetables, and other merchandise under bus shelters across the city. While we appreciate the entrepreneurial spirit of our traders, we must prioritize public health and safety standards. The Local Authority would therefore wish to remind traders and the general public that bus shelters are meant to provide a safe and comfortable waiting area...



