THE Police Public Complaints Commission are investigating the killing of four suspects at Interland PUMA filling station in Lusaka’s Libala area by the Police Anti Robbery Crack Squad Unit. According to sources, the suspected criminals had already surrendered and were on the ground but C5 officers went ahead and executed them. Police Public Complaints Commission Chairperson Zunga Syakalima, however, confirmed that the Commission had taken interest in the matter, but said they had no evidence on whether the suspected criminals had surrendered. Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission has condemned the killing of the four suspects by the police. Police in Lusaka recently killed four criminals armed with an AK-47 assault rifle who were planning to stage a robbery at Libala’s...



