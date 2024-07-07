NKANA Independent MP Binwell Mpundu is questioning why individuals allegedly involved in the abduction of Emmanuel Jay Banda are still serving within the Presidency when they should have been fired. Mpundu raised an urgent matter without notice in the National Assembly, Friday, indicating that an audio had circulated in which a Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Information and Media and another PS from the Home Affairs Ministry were heard negotiating with the Petauke Central MP to exonerate his alleged abductors. Mpundu said it had become apparent that the names Banda mentioned as his abductors were indeed true. “Madam Speaker, the Presidency is a very important institution which should never be allowed to be surrounded with criminals. And as such,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.