UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda has commended Vedanta Resources over its intention to disburse $250 million to Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) creditors. In a statement, Sunday, Imenda said the move would give Zambia’s economic development some impetus. “The announcement by Vedanta that it has arranged US$250 million for disbursement to Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) creditors is commendable, not only because it is a huge injection into the economy but adds impetus to the overall economic development of the country. It is also a confirmation that the United Party for National Development (UPND) government is on course to fulfilling its party manifesto for economic development, partly through the revitalisation of the mines. As pledged by our party President Mr Hakainde Hichilema,...



