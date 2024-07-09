PF faction vice-president Given Lubinda has urged PF members to gather at the Supreme Court grounds today to show solidarity with Edgar Lungu ahead of the Constitutional Court ruling in his eligibility case. Lubinda also questions what would happen to the election results of 2021 if the court rules that Lungu was not eligible to contest. But Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has reiterated government’s position that no political cadres will be allowed at the Supreme Court today. Addressing the media, Monday, Lubinda said PF supporters should turn up at court because it was their right to attend court sessions without restrictions. “…I wish to once again implore all of us to turn up at court tomorrow...



