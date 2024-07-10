LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says mealie meal is cheaper in Zambia compared to some neighbouring countries which are selling a 25kg bag at K2,000. The Catholic Church recently urged government to find real and pragmatic solutions to the prevailing dire economic situation, instead of engaging itself in blame games and politicking. Commenting on this in an interview, Tuesday, Nkombo said the cost of living in Zambia should also be compared to that of neighbouring countries. “I was in Livingstone last weekend, go to Livingstone and find out how much a bag of mealie meal cost across at Victoria Falls town. We are selling mealie meal, and I am not justifying, we are selling mealie meal here...



