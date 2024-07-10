POLICE in Lusaka have arrested four people who attempted to protest against loadshedding at Zesco Headquarters. In a statement, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale stated that the four were picked at Zesco Headquarters around 08:30 hours. He identified the suspects as Rizchy Pataky, aged 35, Thomson Luzandi, aged 35, Muputa Ngalande, aged 32, and Nawa Sitali, aged 25, all of Lusaka. “Police in Lusaka have arrested four people who attempted to protest against loadshedding at ZESCO Headquarters in Lusaka. The four suspects were picked at ZESCO Headquarters around 08:30 hours. They were identified as Rizchy Pataky, aged 35, Thomson Luzandi, aged 35, Muputa Ngalande, aged 32 and Nawa Sitali, 25 all of Lusaka. They are detained in custody...



