JUSTICE Minister Princess Kasune says citizens should hold government accountable based on what it has done in the last three years. And Kasune says the UPND administration is striving to ensure that all three arms of government operate independently and freely. Recently, former president Edgar Lungu said during his time in office, the Judiciary was fully independent and that was why the courts declared that it was illegal for his ministers to remain in office after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016. In an interview, Wednesday, Kasune said remembering the past and interrogating the present could build a better future. “When you compare what was happening in PF and UPND, you should judge. Personally, I don’t like to do that....



