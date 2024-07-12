A Lusaka City Council Internal Audit Report has revealed that 23,470 litres of fuel amounting to K1,299,721 was irregularly drawn by motor vehicles which were not among the council fleet of vehicles without authority. And the audit has also revealed that non-runner vehicles, during the period under review, drew fuel worth K93,752. According to the report, the purpose of the fuel drawings was not stated on fuel coupons. “The Chief Internal Auditor reported for the consideration of the Committee, that Lusaka City Council Internal Audit team had conducted an audit on the Fuel Management under Stores Section. She stated that an Audit was carried out in accordance with the approved Annual work plan for the year 2024. Members were further...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.