THE Anti-Corruption Commission says it is already investigating some of the suspicious transactions highlighted in the 2023 FIC trends report. And Constitutional Lawyer Dr O’Brien Kaaba says President Hakainde Hichilema needs to take urgent action by removing incompetent heads of institutions leading the fight against corruption. Speaking on Hot FM, Thursday, ACC Head of Corporate Communications Timothy Moono said the Commission had a number of cases reported by the FIC that were currently receiving active attention. And commenting on President Hichilema’s statement that he expected law enforcement agencies to take immediate interest in all the issues raised in the 2023 FIC Trends Report, Moono said the Commission collaborates with the FIC and does not wait for statements from State House....



