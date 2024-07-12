UNZALARU Secretary General Kelvin Mambwe says while some of the protesting UNZA staff support UPND, it does not mean they should remain silent when government still owes them. Dr Mambwe says it is difficult to believe that government doesn’t have money looking at the revelations in the latest FIC report. On Wednesday, UNZA lecturers and support staff held a peaceful protest within the Great East Main Campus grounds, displaying placards with writings: “we are not volunteers”. They vowed that the university would not open to students on Monday if government does not settle their dues, some dating as far back as 2015. Speaking when he featured on Lusaka Radio’s Breakfast City Show, the University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers’ Union...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.