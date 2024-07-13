THE Zambia Council of Catholic Bishops, led by Council president Archbishop Ignatius Chama of Kasama, met with President Hakainde Hichilema at State House yesterday. President Hichilema says their discussions focused on critical areas such as drought, food and energy security, the fight against corruption, human rights, freedoms and social justice. The Head of State says his government appreciates the Church’s counsel and direction and is committed to continuing the dialogue with them. Speaking during the meeting, Friday, President Hichilema said 2024 had been a difficult year. The President said the Church should work with government to address the food insecurity caused by the ongoing drought in the country. “We are very happy that you are here and that we’ll continue...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.