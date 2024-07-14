UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says police arrested three UPND supporters in Chirundu during the by-elections after mistaking them for blocking a road. Mweetwa adds that the UPND’s victory in eight ward by-elections is a vote of confidence in President Hakainde Hichilema. And State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says President Hichilema has commended the UPND campaign team for their spirited fight following the party’s victory in eight out of nine ward by-elections held on Friday. On Friday, nine ward by-elections were held in: Lushiba ward of Kawambwa, Chinama ward of Kanchibiya, Luchinde and Mulalo wards of Nakonde, Kaminzekenzeke ward of Mufumbwe, Njame ward of Chirundu, Mubula ward of Choma, Liumena and Mwenyi ward of Sikongo. An independent candidate won...



