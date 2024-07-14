VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango has told off a PF MP for raising concerns regarding electricity rationing in the country. And the Vice-President has told the National Assembly that there was no government to government agreement to export maize to Tanzania. When Mufulira PF MP Golden Mwila requested for an explanation on how government would help citizens amidst several challenges including; food crisis, load-shedding, network failures and a generally stressed economy on Friday, Nalumango said her government was doing all it could to sustain the lives of Zambians. “Let us say all things being equal, when the environment was equal, when the water was in the Kariba, when electricity could be produced, there was electricity. It is extremely sad that sometimes we...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.