WE recognise and respect citizens’ rights to peacefully assemble and demonstrate, but they must do so on things that are justifiably reasonable and judicious, says Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa. Speaking to journalists in Chirundu, Saturday, Mweetwa said while the law allowed citizens to demonstrate, it didn’t mean they could wake up and protest about anything they were uncomfortable with. “We think that as a country, yes, human rights must be respected, and the law must be respected. But there is a caveat there. In the application of the law and interpretation thereof, the law must be applied and interpreted reasonably and judiciously. It doesn’t mean that if the law provides that you are going to demonstrate, then anything that...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.