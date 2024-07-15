POLICE in Lusaka have disclosed that a pastor of Miracle Centre of Fire International Ministries was abducted by five suspected criminals after a female congregant asked him to meet her at the church premises. Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale stated that the pastor, Owen Silozi, aged 39, was intercepted by four men at the church, who then abducted and later tortured him. In a statement, Monday, Mwale said the suspects later started calling Silozi’s wife, demanding a ransom of K10,000. “A 39-year-old pastor of Kanyama compound in Lusaka was abducted by five suspected criminals at his Church in John Leing compound. Police managed to rescue him and arrested two people in connection with the incident which occurred on...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.