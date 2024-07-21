UNIONISED Academic Staff at Copperbelt University have unanimously agreed to resume the sit-in protests which they first began in March this year. The protests are aimed at pressing for a conclusion to the collective bargaining process, and to demand that government releases all funds allocated to CBU so that all the outstanding gratuities are paid. According to a joint press statement issued by the Copperbelt University Academic Union (CBUAU) General Secretary Willie Ngosa and Copperbelt University Senior Staff and Allied Workers Union (CUSAWU) Acting General Secretary Chengo Musonda, the two Unions called on the Emoluments Commission to quickly sit and promptly act on the CBU issue concerning salaries and other conditions of service. “The Unions of workers (Copperbelt University Academics...



