ZAMBIA Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) secretary-general Joy Beene has commended government for withdrawing the proposed amendments to the Employment Code Act No.3 of 2019. On Friday, Labour and Social Security Minister Brenda Tambatamba said government had withdrawn proposed amendments to the Employment Code Act. Commenting on the development, Beene applauded the Minister for her willingness to engage in dialogue. “On behalf of the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) regarding the recent developments concerning our concerns with the government of the republic of Zambia over their proposed amendment to the Employment Code Act No.3 of 2019, we are happy that the government was able to respond to our call through the Minister of Labour and Social Security. Firstly, we...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.