CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says President Hakainde Hichilema detests corruption and will fire any minister involved in the vice. On Saturday, Mporokoso PF MP Brian Mundubile said President Hichilema was aware that his appointees were involved in corruption and argued that the Head of State had changed his language in the fight against corruption. But in an interview, Monday, Mweetwa said President Hichilema’s tone against corruption had not changed in any way. “First of all, I do not know which minister is appearing before ACC and one would expect that if that was happening, it would have been in the public domain because President Hichilema detests corruption, he frowns upon corruption. He doesn’t like corrupt people. He doesn’t want...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.