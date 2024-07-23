STATE House Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says former ACC board chairperson Musa Mwenye should have resolved the issues he’s raising about the Commission while he was still in office. But TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe says authorities must reflect on ACC’s incompetence rather than vilifying State Counsel Mwenye over his statement. On Sunday, Mwenye charged that successive government leaders had always manipulated the operations of the ACC by appointing a strong board to give an image of respectability while appointing a “user friendly” management. Mwenye also said if the fight against corruption was bearing fruits under the current administration, at least there should have been some serving government officials arrested and dismissed during the three-year period that UPND had been...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.