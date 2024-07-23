Socialist Party Leader Fred M’membe leaves the Lusaka Magistrates' Court with his wife Mutinta Mazoka shortly after his case of communicating certain information was committed to the High Court on November 6, 2023 - Picture by Taonga Tembo.

POLICE in Lusaka have summoned Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe to appear before the Westwood Police Station anti-fraud unit on July 26, for an interview. But Dr M’membe says he is out of jurisdiction following an invitation to observe Venezuela’s presidential elections which will be held on Sunday, July 28. According to a call-out dated July 23, 2024, Dr M’membe is expected to appear at Westwood Police Station on Friday for interviews on an undisclosed matter. “I have to inform you that Dr Fred M’membe, said to be in your employment, is detained/required to attend an interview at Zambia Police Service Westwood Police Station on 26th July, 2024 at 10:00 hours for the purpose of interview. He/she will not...