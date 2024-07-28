POLICE have apprehended an accountant at the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) in connection with the murder of the institution’s Director General, Guntila Muleya. Francis Chipyoka, who was put on the police wanted list, was apprehended in Mansa while allegedly trying to flee to Congo. Another IBA accountant, a close ally of Chipyoka, is said to have flown to Australia on Friday shortly after Muleya’s murder. Chipyoka becomes the fifth person to be arrested in this matter, following the arrest of four suspects, who include two regular police officers, a police reserve and a civilian. Muleya was found dead in Njolwe area on Wednesday with gunshot wounds. It is alleged that Muleya’s killers were hired by corrupt IBA workers trying to...



