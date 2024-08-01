MPIKA PF MP Francis Kapyanga claims that the UPND government has resorted to mutilating the Constitution after being advised that even if they hired 24 sangomas, they wouldn’t win the 2026 polls. And Mporokoso PF MP Brian Mundubile says the audit of FTJ University has vindicated the PF, as it shows that there were no irregularities in the payments made. During a media briefing, Wednesday, Kapyanga said the UPND government was aware that it would not win the 2026 general elections and had now resorted to mutilating the Constitution. He accused the UPND of hiring students to march to the National Assembly over the same issue. “We are aware that the UPND government has been told by their ears on...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.