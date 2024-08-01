RENOWNED Gospel artiste Mathew Ngosa has died after silently battling liver cancer for four years. His elder brother Pastor Boyd Ngosa alias BJ Ngosa, announced the news of his demise on his Facebook page. “We regret to announce that Mathew Ngosa has gone to be with the Lord. Updates to be shared soon,” read the post. Meanwhile, younger brother Hezron, described how Mathew had assured him that he would recover. “We spoke at midnight.The moment I heard your voice my spirit broke down. I cried and you encouraged me to be strong and that God’s testimoney will prevail and that’s what kept me calm. You assured me that you would pull it off! I will miss you,” read the post....



