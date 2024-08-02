THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested five suspects for possession of $1.6 million counterfeit notes. At a media briefing, Friday, DEC Spokesperson Allan Tamba said the Commission had also seized a Toyota IST which was used to facilitate the movement of the counterfeit notes. He said another suspect linked to counterfeit notes was still on the run. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) from Lusaka Province, in collaboration with the Canine Unit, has successfully conducted a significant operation leading to the arrest of five (5) persons in possession of counterfeit United States Dollar notes amounting to USD1,639,800. The operation took place at a lodge in Lusaka’s Thornpark area,” he said. “The suspects arrested include Mwiinde Alex, male aged 59, a...



