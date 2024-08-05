COMMONWEALTH Gold medalist Muzala Samukonga outclassed his opponents and stormed the semi-finals of the men’s 400m at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympic Games after claiming victory in Heat-3 with a time of 44.56s. Samukonga outrun Southern African rival Bayapo Ndori from Botswana who qualified as second best in heat-3 with a time of 44.87s. Italy’s Luca Sito finished the tightly contested race in third position at the Stade de France in Paris to secure a spot in the semi-finals. South Africas Lythe Pillay, Jean Paul from Germany, Belgium’s Dylan Dorlee and Japan’s Yuki Nakajima suffered elimination after failing to secure top three in Heat-3. Samukonga and the Men’s 400m relay team are Zambia’s remaining hope to winning a medal at...



