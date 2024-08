Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

ZAMBIA police says 270 road traffic accidents and 20 fatalities were recorded during the just ended Farmers Holiday from 5 to 6 August, 2024. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamonga said Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents at 101. “During this year’s Farmers Holiday from 5th to 6th August 2024, a total of 270 road traffic accidents were recorded. The breakdown is as follows: Fatal Road Traffic Accidents: 19 incidents, resulting in 20 fatalities. Serious Road Traffic Accidents: 40 incidents, resulting in 53 serious injuries. Slight Road Traffic Accidents: 64 incidents, resulting in 93 slight injuries. Damage Only Road Traffic Accidents: 147 incidents. Provincial Breakdown of Road Traffic Accidents: Lusaka Province: 101...