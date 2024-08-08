WE’LL investigate before arresting or announcing; you can’t just say, ‘there are ministers we are investigating’ or ‘we’re investigating mayors’, people will wonder, ‘is it her or him’, says President Hakainde Hichilema. President Hichilema also says government will fight corruption from the past, present and future, regardless of the noise being made. He adds that allowing people to resign from their positions is a humane way of doing things. Speaking at the 68th Annual Conference of the Local Government Association of Zambia, Wednesday, President Hichilema said government would not be deterred by what people say on the fight against corruption. “Let’s create jobs and business opportunities for our people in our jurisdictions. Why are you inviting people from Lusaka to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.