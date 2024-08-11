GOVERNMENT says it has temporarily closed down all the three access borders with the Democratic Republic of Congo on the Copperbelt owing to the protests taking place in that country. Meanwhile, government says it is also engaging the DRC on its recent announcement that it will not be allowing some Zambian products into that country. Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga told ZNBC News in Kasama that the move to temporarily close all the three borders to the DRC is aimed at protecting the country’s property and human life, owing to the protests taking place in the neighbouring country. Mulenga told ZNBC that the last ten days have seen protests in the DRC following the ban of imports in...



