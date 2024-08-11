WITH all these resources and rich cultures we have, if we don’t work hard, we’ll remain hungry, says President Hakainde Hichilema. And President Hichilema says government has embarked on a project to rehabilitate all provincial airports across the country. President Hichilema has further appealed to the local community to get mining licenses and conduct safe mining activities, while government provides a market to sell the resources. Speaking during the 2024 Ukusefya Pang’wena Traditional Ceremony, Saturday, President Hichilema said children should be taught the art of hard work. “We must work hard, teach our children the art of hard work. With all these resources and rich cultures we have, if we don’t work hard, we’ll remain hungry. We must work hard....



