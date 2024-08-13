POLICE say three male illegal miners aged between 25 and 30 have died while digging for suspected gold at Mulopwe Metal Mining Limited in Kasempa District, North-Western Province. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga revealed that the incident occurred on August 13, 2024, around 03:48 hours. He said the lifeless bodies of the three illegal miners were later retrieved by unknown individuals believed to be their friends. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public of a tragic incident involving a case of Sudden and Unnatural Death (SUD) that occurred in Kasempa District. The incident was reported to Kasempa Police Station. Today, August 13, 2024, at approximately 03:48 hours a mine accident occurred at Mulopwe Metal Mining...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.