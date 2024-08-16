HEALTH Minister Elijah Muchima says government has signed a contract with NMS Infrastructure Limited for the construction of five Level One hospitals and 120 health centres countrywide at the cost of US$427,247,613. And Dr Muchima says government has also signed a contract with Stoutone Investment Limited for the completion of Ikelenge District Hospital in North-Western Province at a contract sum of K31,000,000. Meanwhile, Dr Muchima has urged contractors to deliver on time, saying he does not want to be fired because of their inefficiencies. Speaking during the signing ceremony of the contracts, Thursday, Dr Muchima said the five level one hospitals and the 120 health centres were expected to be completed by 2027. “The government of Zambia, through the Ministry...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.