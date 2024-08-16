SOCIALIST Party Elections Chairperson, Trymore Mwenda, has resigned from his position and the party. Mwenda follows in the footsteps of party director of research and training, Dr Lawrence Mwelwa, and national chairperson for mobilisation, Wilson Banda, who recently left the party. Dr Mwelwa and Banda resigned a day after Antonio Mwanza and another person were fired, accusing the party leadership of being undemocratic. Dr Mwelwa said Socialist Party leader, Fred M’membe’s tight grip on the party stifled creativity, sidelined potential new leaders, and created an environment where disagreement was met with punishment. Mwenda’s resignation letter, dated August 15, 2024, had no such accusations, as he simply thanked the party leadership for giving him an opportunity to serve in his position....



