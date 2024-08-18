Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) has endorsed Zambia’s Samuel Munzele Maimbo as its candidate for African Development Bank presidency. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sunday, Mulambo Haimbe, who represented President Hakainde Hichilema at the summit, expressed gratitude to the regional body for backing Zambia’s candidate. The decision was made at the 44th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government held on 17th August, 2024 in Zimbabwe “The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has officially endorsed Zambia’s Dr. Samuel Munzele Maimbo as the SADC candidate for the African Development Bank Presidency. The decision was made at the 44th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government held on 17th August, 2024...