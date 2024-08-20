THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced that it will not proceed with the nominations for the Kawambwa Council Chairperson by-election, which were scheduled to take place today. The commission says this is due to a court order issued on August 19, 2024 by the Chinsali High Court, to stay the nomination and by-election pending the determination of judicial review proceedings. In a statement, Tuesday, ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga advised political parties and stakeholders to consider this as an official notification. “Notice is hereby given to the general public that the Electoral Commission of Zambia will not proceed to hold nominations for the Kawambwa Council Chairperson by-election. The nominations were scheduled to take place today, Tuesday, 20th...



