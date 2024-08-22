POLICE in Livingstone have recorded a case involving a Batoka Sky helicopter that made an emergency landing in a sewage pond near Chrismar Hotel on Tuesday, with two American male nationals on board. Tourism Minister Rodney Sikumba has confirmed that no lives were lost in the accident. According to a police statement issued, Wednesday, the helicopter, which was flown by a South African pilot, was found partially submerged in the sewage pond after police visited the scene. “Livingstone Central Police Station on 20th August 2024 at around 18:40 hours received a report from male Daniel Geldenhuys, aged 44, of house number plot 414 Ellein Brittel, Livingstone, who is also the manager at Batoka Sky, Livingstone, who reported that one Helicopter...