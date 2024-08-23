Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) programs manager Raymond Mutale speaks at the CSO, Media and Academic training on legislative and regulatory framework of political parties and campaign financing in Lusaka on April 26, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) programs manager Raymond Mutale speaks at the CSO, Media and Academic training on legislative and regulatory framework of political parties and campaign financing in Lusaka on April 26, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia has urged government to capacitate the Financial Intelligence Centre so that the institution can better sensitise the public about its operations. And TIZ says the FIC should not continue operating in the shadows given the complex criminal activities relating to illicit financial flows. Last Friday, Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana said his ministry was more than willing to help the FIC ensure that the public understands its mandate. In an interview, TIZ Acting Executive Director Reymond Mutale, who appreciated the ministry’s commitment, said it would be better if the Centre itself was capacitated to reach out to the public. “Sensitising people around the role of the Financial Intelligence Centre is very important, and...